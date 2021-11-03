English speaking babysitter /english teacher
Good day , I am looking for part time job as babysitter or English kindergarten teacher or other opportunities with ( Part time with contract contract) I have one year experience as English kindergarten teacher in asilo Nido and babysitter as well! Do not hesitate to contact me directly, if any vacancies available! I live near pigneto area, (non autonumita)Have a nice day!
Thanks and regards
