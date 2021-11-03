English speaking babysitter /english teacher

Good day , I am looking for part time job as babysitter or English kindergarten teacher or other opportunities with ( Part time with contract contract) I have one year experience as English kindergarten teacher in asilo Nido and babysitter as well! Do not hesitate to contact me directly, if any vacancies available! I live near pigneto area, (non autonumita)Have a nice day!

Thanks and regards

General Info

Price info 11
Address Pigneto, Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

English speaking babysitter /english teacher

Pigneto, Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75880
Previous article Experienced English Teachers Needed

RELATED ARTICLES

Math tutor entirely in English (IGCSE / IB / SAT) for all levels
Jobs wanted

Math tutor entirely in English (IGCSE / IB / SAT) for all levels

ITA-ENG Professional Translator
Jobs wanted

ITA-ENG Professional Translator

Nanny/English Teacher Part Time
Jobs wanted

Nanny/English Teacher Part Time

English Teacher
Jobs wanted

English Teacher

Baby sitter / Colf
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter / Colf

Bilingue : traduzioni e revisioni
Services

Bilingue : traduzioni e revisioni

Secretary/ Freelance Translator
Jobs wanted

Secretary/ Freelance Translator

English babysitter, kindergarten teacher, private tutor etc
Jobs wanted

English babysitter, kindergarten teacher, private tutor etc

Bilingual assistant/ babysitter/ caregiver
Jobs wanted

Bilingual assistant/ babysitter/ caregiver

Bilingual English Teacher
Jobs wanted

Bilingual English Teacher

Dog sitter
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work
Jobs wanted

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work

Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

English Tutor/homework and child assistance
Jobs wanted

English Tutor/homework and child assistance