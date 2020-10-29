English speaking babysitter also english teacher for kids available

hi, i have experience as english teacher in kindergarten school , i am available as babysitter or english teacher for kids.

thanks and kind regards

General Info

Price info 9
Address rome

View on Map

English speaking babysitter also english teacher for kids available

rome
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
72468
Previous article German and Spanish

RELATED ARTICLES

German and Spanish
Jobs wanted

German and Spanish

(Part -time) Babysitter
Jobs wanted

(Part -time) Babysitter

Online English Tutor
Jobs wanted

Online English Tutor

English and Italian language teachers
Jobs wanted

English and Italian language teachers

Colf - Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Colf - Babysitter

English speaking personal assistant/driver in Rome
Jobs wanted

English speaking personal assistant/driver in Rome

English professional seeking work editing, copy checking administration roles
Jobs wanted

English professional seeking work editing, copy checking administration roles

Babysitter/Tutor
Jobs wanted

Babysitter/Tutor

American seeking full or part time job
Jobs wanted

American seeking full or part time job

I'm looking for a Part time job in the morning
Jobs wanted

I'm looking for a Part time job in the morning

Creative freelancer - media, computer graphics, art etc.
Jobs wanted

Creative freelancer - media, computer graphics, art etc.

Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

English Tutor/homework and child assistance
Jobs wanted

English Tutor/homework and child assistance

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor
Jobs wanted

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor