English speakers wanted

English speakers wanted for part-time work teaching online. No experience required; we will train. Send CV to: info@capcityenglish.com.

General Info

Price info n/a
Address Via di Novella, 10
Email address info@capcityenglish.com

Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
