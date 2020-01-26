English Proofreader/Copy Editor

Experienced, thorough and reliable mother tongue English proofreader/editor. 30 years of advertising experience in the pharmaceutical and consumer sectors + 5 years ESL teaching experience here in Rome. Recent projects include: consumer websites, CVs, advertising copy, editing of translations, and academic articles in the law arena. Edited the English translation of a recently published university-level textbook on Constitutionalism by an experienced law professor and a Ph.D. student thesis on labor law.