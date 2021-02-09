ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE TEACHERS WANTED

ESTABLISHED LANGUAGE SCHOOL

in Rome seeks motivated mother tongue EFL teachers for children and adults for immediate start. Guaranteed hours available. Teaching certificate and valid Italian work documents required. Please send CV to job@aasgroup.it

