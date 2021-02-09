ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE TEACHERS WANTED
ESTABLISHED LANGUAGE SCHOOL
in Rome seeks motivated mother tongue EFL teachers for children and adults for immediate start. Guaranteed hours available. Teaching certificate and valid Italian work documents required. Please send CV to job@aasgroup.it
