English mother tongue teachers wanted!

Kids&UsRomaEUR is looking for young, motivated, dynamic English teachers to work with children from 1 years old. Please send cv to roma.eur@kidsandus.it

General Info

Address Viale Pasteur, 77
Email address roma.eur@kidsandus.it

View on Map

Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
