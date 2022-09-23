ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE TEACHERS WANTED

ESTABLISHED LANGUAGE SCHOOL

in Rome seeks motivated mother tongue part-time/full-time EFL teachers for children and adults for immediate start. Guaranteed hours available. Please send CV to job@aasgroup.it

General Info

Address Piazza Cola di Rienzo, 80A

ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE TEACHERS WANTED

Piazza Cola di Rienzo, 80A

