ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE TEACHERS WANTED
ESTABLISHED LANGUAGE SCHOOL
in Rome seeks motivated mother tongue part-time/full-time EFL teachers for children and adults for immediate start. Guaranteed hours available. Please send CV to job@aasgroup.it
Piazza Cola di Rienzo, 80A
