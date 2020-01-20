English Mother Tongue Searching

English ( Uk ) Mother Tongue Speaker ( TEFL Certified)..

I have over 7 years of experience of teaching English ( In State Schools and Private ).. KET , PET , FCE etc..

Searching for a new job in Rome and surroundings..

If Interested contact me.

