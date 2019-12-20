English assistance

Experienced bilingual teacher English/Italian mother tongue, seeks private job as tutor with grammar and conversation practice for students and adults. Assistance also given in the preparation of English language exams, including Cambridge certifications. I am also available for Italian grammar and conversation tutoring for foreigners, as well as translations in English and Italian. Serious offers accepted. Tel. Patrizia: 3496963998
