English and Italian lessons

Experienced bilingual teacher English/Italian mother tongue, seeks private job as online tutor or at your residence. Assistance given with homework, grammar and conversation practice for all students and adults, as well as the preparation of English language exams, including all Cambridge certifications. I am also available for Italian grammar and conversation tutoring for foreigners, as well as translations in English and Italian. Serious offers accepted. Tel. Patrizia: 3496963998
