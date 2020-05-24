English and Italian assistance

Experienced bilingual teacher English/Italian mother tongue, seeks private job as online tutor with grammar and conversation practice for students and adults. Assistance also given in the preparation of English language exams, including Cambridge certifications. I am also available for Italian grammar and conversation tutoring for foreigners, as well as translations in English and Italian. Serious offers accepted. Tel. Patrizia: 3496963998
