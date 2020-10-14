Energy Healing Treatment

Feeling stressed, tired, demotivated, blocked , anxiety, insomnia or depression. Does your mind feel foggy? Are you looking for space and clarity? Delete fixed points of view and embrace change.
Experience the benefits this energy treatment will have on you.
Book your energy healing session with a specialized practitioner today.
Invest in your happiness and well being NOW!
General Info
Price info €40.00
Email address info@larinascitacoach.com
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Luxury 400m2 apartment with huge patio and private garden
Via Cortina d'Ampezzo - We have an absolutely fabulous and elegant apartment on a side street from Via Cortina d'Ampezzo renting to referenced individuals or companies. The proper...
Trastevere - Piazza San Cosimato - 2 bedroom lovely remodeled flat - Available .
Trastevere in Piazza San Cosimato - This is a very characteristic 2-bedroom remodeled flat on the 4th floor right in the center of Trastevere. It is situated in a quiet corner of t...
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers!
Via Valdiesi - Cortina d'Ampezzo - We have a delightful apartment in a very residential and quiet neighborhood only steps from Marymount International School. So, it is perfect for...
1-bedroom fully furnished flat in heart of Rome!
Bilocale arredato al centro di Roma! Piazza Barberini - We have the most delightful apartment renting just steps from Piazza Barberini. It faces the President's Private Garden in...