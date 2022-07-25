Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting

TORRE DEL FALCO in Ronciglione, just 40 minutes outside Rome.

Just renovated, Torre del Falco is our gem. The large drawing room with three arched doors to the terrace and a stately tiled fireplace, a glass walled winter garden sitting room and an intimate frescoed library. There are five wonderful bedrooms, its bathrooms with unique collections of Neapolitan old tiles. In the tower the "Stargazer's Bathroom" allows guests to gaze upon the stars through the glass dome over the round bath tub, surrounded by beautiful 18th century Neapolitan tiles, the patchwork, a veritable archive of designs.

Its beautifully appointed eat-in professional kitchen with fireplace has extraordinary jade glass antique tiles from India framing its tall French doors. The adjoining glass walled dining room opens onto a stone patio with dining furniture and barbeque.

This exquisite home with its lavender infused driveway that winds past the private pool with its breathtaking 360 degree views, surrounded by 10 acres of rolling fields, is truly an experience worth savouring.

For more information please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at Immobiliare Zanni at +393474009753 or send an email to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Finder's Fee Applied Separately