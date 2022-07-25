Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting

TORRE DEL FALCO in Ronciglione, just 40 minutes outside Rome.

Just renovated, Torre del Falco is our gem. The large drawing room with three arched doors to the terrace and a stately tiled fireplace, a glass walled winter garden sitting room and an intimate frescoed library. There are five wonderful bedrooms, its bathrooms with unique collections of Neapolitan old tiles. In the tower the "Stargazer's Bathroom" allows guests to gaze upon the stars through the glass dome over the round bath tub, surrounded by beautiful 18th century Neapolitan tiles, the patchwork, a veritable archive of designs.

Its beautifully appointed eat-in professional kitchen with fireplace has extraordinary jade glass antique tiles from India framing its tall French doors. The adjoining glass walled dining room opens onto a stone patio with dining furniture and barbeque.

This exquisite home with its lavender infused driveway that winds past the private pool with its breathtaking 360 degree views, surrounded by 10 acres of rolling fields, is truly an experience worth savouring.

For more information please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at Immobiliare Zanni at +393474009753 or send an email to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Finder's Fee Applied Separately

General Info

Price info €9500 per month
Address 01037 Ronciglione VT, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Image Gallery
1 of 15
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 1
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 1
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 2
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 2
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 3
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 3
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 4
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 4
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 5
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 5
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 6
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 6
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 7
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 7
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 8
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 8
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 9
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 9
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 10
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 10
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 11
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 11
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 12
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 12
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 13
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 13
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 14
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 14
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 15
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 15
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 1
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 2
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 3
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 4
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 5
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 6
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 7
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 8
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 9
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 10
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 11
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 12
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 13
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 14
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting - image 15

View on Map

Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting

01037 Ronciglione VT, Italia

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77252
Previous article Qualified English Teachers
Next article British School Corporate Services - DOS position

RELATED ARTICLES

UMBRIA - farmhouse with pool
Accommodation vacant out of town

UMBRIA - farmhouse with pool

CASALE NELLA CAMPAGNA UMBRA
Accommodation vacant out of town

CASALE NELLA CAMPAGNA UMBRA

Apartment Rieti
Accommodation vacant out of town

Apartment Rieti

Holiday house in Umbria - La Torre Olivara
Accommodation vacant out of town Holiday Accommodation

Holiday house in Umbria - La Torre Olivara

Venice timesharing property
Accommodation vacant in town Accommodation vacant out of town Property for sale out of town

Venice timesharing property

Spectacular `Lakeview Apartment in Trevignano Romano
Accommodation vacant out of town

Spectacular `Lakeview Apartment in Trevignano Romano

Beach house near Anzio for rent in June
Accommodation vacant out of town Holiday Accommodation

Beach house near Anzio for rent in June

For rent charming apartment 2 bedroom 2 bathroom in Bracciano with easy access Rome
Accommodation vacant in town Accommodation vacant out of town

For rent charming apartment 2 bedroom 2 bathroom in Bracciano with easy access Rome

Historic Centre-Fontana di Trevi- Quiet cosy apartment
Accommodation vacant out of town

Historic Centre-Fontana di Trevi- Quiet cosy apartment

1-bedroom apartment to rent - Cassia/Grottarossa
Accommodation vacant out of town

1-bedroom apartment to rent - Cassia/Grottarossa

Newly renovated 3-bedroom villa with private garden and parking – Cassia/Grottarossa
Accommodation vacant in town Accommodation vacant out of town

Newly renovated 3-bedroom villa with private garden and parking – Cassia/Grottarossa

La Dependance - Trevignano Romano
Accommodation vacant out of town

La Dependance - Trevignano Romano

1-bedroom apartment to rent - Cassia/Grottarossa
Accommodation vacant out of town

1-bedroom apartment to rent - Cassia/Grottarossa

Villa in Manziana
Accommodation vacant out of town

Villa in Manziana

Tivoli - Mandela.
Accommodation vacant out of town

Tivoli - Mandela.