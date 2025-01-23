15.3 C
English Jobs available in Rome

Early Years Teacher at BIG British International School

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

We are seeking to expand our teaching team in this unique opportunity in our growing Early Years and Primary school. We follow the English National Curriculum and believe in offering a well-balanced, rigorous and holistic learning experience for our students.

All candidates must have:

- English mother tongue

- The right to be employed in Italy

- Teaching qualification for Early Years

- Experience teaching children aged 2 to 5

Candidates should apply by sending their CV and application letter to info@bigbritishschool.it.

Start date: 1st September 2025

Address Via di Macchia Saponara, 245, 00125 Roma RM, Italia

Early Years Teacher at BIG British International School

Via di Macchia Saponara, 245, 00125 Roma RM, Italia

