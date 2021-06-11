Director Of Studies

The British School Group is now accepting applications for one Director of Studies to be employed in Rome in Sept 21 .

Qualifications

A good marketing awareness

Administrative and organisational skills

Ability to use the Italian language effectively for the purpose of good public relations

CELTA/DELTA or equivalent studies/experience

Teaching experience at all levels and in all age groups

Familiarity with the Cambridge ESOL exams

Ease of use of IWB, Outlook, Word and Excel

Salary and Benefits

Permanent contract. Opportunity of professional growth and career.

Please send your cover letter and cv with photo to: bsg@britishschool.it

General Info

Address Via Costantino Maes, 50, 00162 Roma RM, Italia
Email address bsg@britishschool.it

