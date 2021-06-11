The British School Group is now accepting applications for one Director of Studies to be employed in Rome in Sept 21 .
Qualifications
A good marketing awareness
Administrative and organisational skills
Ability to use the Italian language effectively for the purpose of good public relations
CELTA/DELTA or equivalent studies/experience
Teaching experience at all levels and in all age groups
Familiarity with the Cambridge ESOL exams
Ease of use of IWB, Outlook, Word and Excel
Salary and Benefits
Permanent contract. Opportunity of professional growth and career.
Please send your cover letter and cv with photo to: bsg@britishschool.it
Via Costantino Maes, 50, 00162 Roma RM, Italia