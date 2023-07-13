Creative freelancer

I offer illustrations, texts, interpretations, customer service and creative ideas in three languages: English, Greek and Polish. I graduated in computer graphics in the media, I work as a freelancer. Conditions to be defined.

Offro illustrazioni, testi, interpretazioni, servizio clienti e idee creative in tre lingue: inglese, greco e polacco. Mi sono laureata in computer grafica nei media, lavoro come libero professionista. Condizioni da definire.