Classifieds Jobs vacant

Creative English Teachers

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

We are looking for qualified educators to join our team of international, enthusiastic and passionate MT level English teachers. We're offering full-time work starting on the 25th of September until the 31st of May in Monteverde, Rome.

To apply, you must love working with kids and be available full time, 5 days a week (between 14:00 - 19:00).

At Creative English we believe learning should be enjoyable and we aim to make our teaching fun. Check our website for more info: www.creativeenglish.it

Please email cover letter + curriculum + contact information to: rijsbrecht@creativeenglish.it

General Info

Price info 1200-1300
Address Via Federico Torre, 6, 00152 Roma RM, Italy

Creative English Teachers

Via Federico Torre, 6, 00152 Roma RM, Italy

