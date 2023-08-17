We are looking for qualified educators to join our team of international, enthusiastic and passionate MT level English teachers. We're offering full-time work starting on the 25th of September until the 31st of May in Monteverde, Rome.
To apply, you must love working with kids and be available full time, 5 days a week (between 14:00 - 19:00).
At Creative English we believe learning should be enjoyable and we aim to make our teaching fun. Check our website for more info: www.creativeenglish.it
Please email cover letter + curriculum + contact information to: rijsbrecht@creativeenglish.it
General Info
Send an email
View on Map
Creative English Teachers
Via Federico Torre, 6, 00152 Roma RM, Italy
