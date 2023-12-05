Creative English Teacher January

We are looking for a young qualified educator to join our team of international, enthusiastic and passionate MT level English teachers. We're offering 15/18h teaching position starting on the 8th of January until the 31st of May in Monteverde, Rome.
To apply, you must love working with kids and be available Mo-Fri (from 14:00 - 20:00).
At Creative English we believe learning should be enjoyable and we aim to make our teaching fun. Check our website for more info: www.creativeenglish.it
Please email cover letter + curriculum + contact information to: rijsbrecht@creativeenglish.it
