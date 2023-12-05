13 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 05 December 2023
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
RIS H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Creative English Teacher January
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Creative English Teacher January

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

We are looking for a young qualified educator to join our team of international, enthusiastic and passionate MT level English teachers. We're offering 15/18h teaching position starting on the 8th of January until the 31st of May in Monteverde, Rome.

To apply, you must love working with kids and be available Mo-Fri (from 14:00 - 20:00).

At Creative English we believe learning should be enjoyable and we aim to make our teaching fun. Check our website for more info: www.creativeenglish.it

Please email cover letter + curriculum + contact information to: rijsbrecht@creativeenglish.it

General Info

Price info 1300-1400
Address Via Federico Torre, 6, 00152 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Creative English Teacher January

Via Federico Torre, 6, 00152 Roma RM, Italy

Mater Dei H2 724x450
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Paideia 1400x360

More like this
Related

Accommodation vacant in town

JCU Career Counselor

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

EXPERIENCED MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH LANGUAGE TEACHERS

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU - IT Help Desk Technician - First Level Support

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Paid Internship - Study Abroad Center

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Tour Operator Seeking Office Staff

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Seeking domestic staff for a Diplomatic Residence

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Middle School Teacher vacancy at B.I.G. Bilingual Middle School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Primary teacher vacancy at BIG British International School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -