28.6 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 29 August 2024
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Smiling H1 - 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Countryside Farmhouse in Umbria
Classifieds Property for sale out of town

Countryside Farmhouse in Umbria

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Umbertide a few kilometers from the town, splendid 18th century farmhouse on two floors surrounded by greenery: large living room, large kitchen, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large hobby room, laundry room, parking, garage, vegetable garden with well, bowls, gardens and 4.5 hectares of woods and meadows. Classic terracotta flooring, connection to municipal aqueduct, radiators in all rooms, redone roof, septic tank. A short distance from Lake Trasimeno, Perugia, Città di Castello, Gubbio, Assisi, Arezzo, etc.

General Info

Price info 750.000 euro
Address 06019 Umbertide PG, Italia
Image Gallery
1 of 12
Countryside Farmhouse in Umbria - image 1
Countryside Farmhouse in Umbria - image 1
Countryside Farmhouse in Umbria - image 2
Countryside Farmhouse in Umbria - image 2
Countryside Farmhouse in Umbria - image 3
Countryside Farmhouse in Umbria - image 3
Countryside Farmhouse in Umbria - image 4
Countryside Farmhouse in Umbria - image 4
Countryside Farmhouse in Umbria - image 5
Countryside Farmhouse in Umbria - image 5
Countryside Farmhouse in Umbria - image 6
Countryside Farmhouse in Umbria - image 6
Countryside Farmhouse in Umbria - image 7
Countryside Farmhouse in Umbria - image 7
Countryside Farmhouse in Umbria - image 8
Countryside Farmhouse in Umbria - image 8
Countryside Farmhouse in Umbria - image 9
Countryside Farmhouse in Umbria - image 9
Countryside Farmhouse in Umbria - image 10
Countryside Farmhouse in Umbria - image 10
Countryside Farmhouse in Umbria - image 11
Countryside Farmhouse in Umbria - image 11
Countryside Farmhouse in Umbria - image 12
Countryside Farmhouse in Umbria - image 12
Countryside Farmhouse in Umbria - image 1
Countryside Farmhouse in Umbria - image 2
Countryside Farmhouse in Umbria - image 3
Countryside Farmhouse in Umbria - image 4
Countryside Farmhouse in Umbria - image 5
Countryside Farmhouse in Umbria - image 6
Countryside Farmhouse in Umbria - image 7
Countryside Farmhouse in Umbria - image 8
Countryside Farmhouse in Umbria - image 9
Countryside Farmhouse in Umbria - image 10
Countryside Farmhouse in Umbria - image 11
Countryside Farmhouse in Umbria - image 12

View on Map

Countryside Farmhouse in Umbria

06019 Umbertide PG, Italia

Ambrit 724 x 450
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
JCU 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Ambrit 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Property for sale out of town

Your Country House In Umbria

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Property for sale out of town

Villa close to the sea with garden and pond

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Property for sale out of town

141sqm house with 350sqm garden near the beaches of Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Property for sale out of town

Sea View Villa

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town Accommodation vacant out of town Property for sale out of town

Venice timesharing property

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Property for sale out of town

Beautiful apartment near the beach

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Property for sale out of town

Only for lovers of highest quality uncontaminated countryside living in Sarteano (Siena) 170 km North of Rome.

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Property for sale out of town

Zagarolo - Charming bi-level villa for sale

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -