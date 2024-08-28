Umbertide a few kilometers from the town, splendid 18th century farmhouse on two floors surrounded by greenery: large living room, large kitchen, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large hobby room, laundry room, parking, garage, vegetable garden with well, bowls, gardens and 4.5 hectares of woods and meadows. Classic terracotta flooring, connection to municipal aqueduct, radiators in all rooms, redone roof, septic tank. A short distance from Lake Trasimeno, Perugia, Città di Castello, Gubbio, Assisi, Arezzo, etc.
Countryside Farmhouse in Umbria
06019 Umbertide PG, Italia
