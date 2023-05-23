23.5 C
COLLEGE APPLICATION SUPPORT

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

University applications on your horizon? Liberal arts or STEM students, artists, athletes, high-achievers, late-bloomers... ROME COLLEGE CONSULTING supports parents and students with professional, ethical guidance to identify interests and strengths, research programs and universities, create college long and shortlists, fine-tune resumes, brainstorm/edit essays, understand/apply for financial aid, plan campus visits, and find additional resources. Hourly rates and packages available — serving USA, Italy, Europe.

General Info

Address By appointment, Zoom
Email address info@romecollegeconsulting.com
COLLEGE APPLICATION SUPPORT

By appointment, Zoom

