University applications on your horizon? Liberal arts or STEM students, artists, athletes, high-achievers, late-bloomers... ROME COLLEGE CONSULTING supports parents and students with professional, ethical guidance to identify interests and strengths, research programs and universities, create college long and shortlists, fine-tune resumes, brainstorm/edit essays, understand/apply for financial aid, plan campus visits, and find additional resources. Hourly rates and packages available — serving USA, Italy, Europe.
General Info
View on Map
COLLEGE APPLICATION SUPPORT
By appointment, Zoom
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
3 star Hotel seeks shift porter - waiter -
Britannia International School of Rome - Full Time Early Years Teacher
JCU Assistant for Student Activities and Engagement
JCU Assistant Coordinator for Visiting First-Year and Provider Admissions