Classes of Qigong and Taiji in English
Join us in the central location of Via Cavour to practice Zhineng Qigong and Taiji, every Tuesday and Thursday from 7:30pm-9:30pm. For more info, please visit www.oogway.me or write an email at zhinengtaiji@gmail.com to reserve your spot and to enjoy a first free class! See you soon in our Qi Field!
General Info
Price info Contact Ale
Address Via Cavour, Roma RM, Italy
Email address zhinengtaiji@gmail.com
View on Map
Classes of Qigong and Taiji in English
Via Cavour, Roma RM, Italy
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Greenwood Garden School - ESL English teaching position
Greenwood Garden School seeks qualified, experienced English mother tongue teacher for after-school Cambridge English program for children ages 6 and older. To apply please send yo...
English Teacher - Mother tongue
Cambridge CELTA qualified, experienced, mother tongue teachers. Value for money, modern English courses. Preparation for Cambridge exams: IELTS, IGCSE, FCE, Flyers, etc. Tel.338716...
CELTA qualified teacher wanted
CELTA or DELTA qualified teacher needed to teach part-time for the whole academic year. Must be motivated, professional and happy to teach juniors and teenagers as well as adults....
Hello Families. I am english speaking experienced nanny,looking for full time/part time job in Rome. References available. Please contact me for more information. Vera.