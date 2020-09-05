Classes of Qigong and Taiji in English

Join us in the central location of Via Cavour to practice Zhineng Qigong and Taiji, every Tuesday and Thursday from 7:30pm-9:30pm. For more info, please visit www.oogway.me or write an email at zhinengtaiji@gmail.com to reserve your spot and to enjoy a first free class! See you soon in our Qi Field!

General Info

Price info Contact Ale
Address Via Cavour, Roma RM, Italy
Email address zhinengtaiji@gmail.com

View on Map

Classes of Qigong and Taiji in English

Via Cavour, Roma RM, Italy
