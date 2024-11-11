17.8 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 11 November 2024
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Characteristic flat in Trastevere
Classifieds Apartments for rent in Rome

Characteristic flat in Trastevere

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Characteristic flat in Trastevere, nearly 90 mt sq, one bedroom, one office, living room and new bathroom. First floor with no lift. At least 2-3 month rental.

Image Gallery
1 of 5
Characteristic flat in Trastevere - image 1
Characteristic flat in Trastevere - image 1
Characteristic flat in Trastevere - image 2
Characteristic flat in Trastevere - image 2
Characteristic flat in Trastevere - image 3
Characteristic flat in Trastevere - image 3
Characteristic flat in Trastevere - image 4
Characteristic flat in Trastevere - image 4
Characteristic flat in Trastevere - image 5
Characteristic flat in Trastevere - image 5
Characteristic flat in Trastevere - image 1
Characteristic flat in Trastevere - image 2
Characteristic flat in Trastevere - image 3
Characteristic flat in Trastevere - image 4
Characteristic flat in Trastevere - image 5
Aur 724x450
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
6 Nations 25

More like this
Related

Apartments for rent in Rome

LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Apartments for rent in Rome

Rome center (Opera Theatre) short let apartment

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Apartments for rent in Rome Accommodation vacant out of Rome

OSTIA LIDO - Bright 2 bedroom apartment at the beach!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Apartments for rent in Rome Short lets

Savelli attic

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Apartments for rent in Rome Short lets

Pantheon Luxury Family Apartment

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Apartments for rent in Rome Holiday Accommodation

Seahouse in Capalbio for rent

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Apartments for rent in Rome

Delicious Mini-Apartment in Monti

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Apartments for rent in Rome Accommodation vacant out of Rome Property for sale out of town

Venice timesharing property

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -