CELTA QUALIFIED EFL TEACHERS

The British School Group is now accepting applications for part-time and full-time teaching positions in some branches in Rome from September 2021.

The ideal candidate should be available to teach both online and in presence.

Benefits include a competitive salary under a regular contract, induction and training, a supportive and professional environment.

Minimum requirements: CELTA certificate or equivalent , teaching experience of at least 2 years, valid work papers.

Apply: http://www.britishschool.it/jobapplication/form_job.php