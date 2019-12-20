Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace

SAN SABA – Viale Giotto – (near FAO) Remodeled and fully furnished, ground floor apartment with huge patio. This flat is just behind the Terme di Caracalla and the FAO building. So, within minutes you can hop on the metro from either the Circo Massimo stop or the Piramide stop. The flat is approximately 45m2 but very spaciously designed, with 70m2 of patio space. It is in a small building and only 5 apartments, so very quiet. You walk in to a foyer, then you have a living room, fully equipped kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. There is A/C in the flat and the heating is centralized. There is a storage space above the foyer for storing off-season clothes and/or suitcases. AVAILABLE JANUARY 2020. . Monthly rent: € 1,200 + € 160 condominium and heating. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 (WhatsApp & WeChat) or email: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Finder's Fee Applied

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

General Info

Price info €1200
Address Viale Giotto, Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Image Gallery
1 of 10
Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace - image 1
Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace - image 1
Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace - image 2
Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace - image 2
Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace - image 3
Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace - image 3
Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace - image 4
Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace - image 4
Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace - image 5
Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace - image 5
Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace - image 6
Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace - image 6
Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace - image 7
Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace - image 7
Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace - image 8
Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace - image 8
Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace - image 9
Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace - image 9
Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace - image 10
Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace - image 10
Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace - image 1
Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace - image 2
Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace - image 3
Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace - image 4
Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace - image 5
Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace - image 6
Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace - image 7
Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace - image 8
Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace - image 9
Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace - image 10

View on Map

Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace

Viale Giotto, Roma RM, Italia

RELATED ARTICLES

3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY.
Accommodation vacant in town

3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY.

2-BEDROOM LUXURY FLAT FACING COLOSSEUM! - AVAILABLE.
Accommodation vacant in town

2-BEDROOM LUXURY FLAT FACING COLOSSEUM! - AVAILABLE.

2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO
Accommodation vacant in town

2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO

1 or 2 bedroom flat in quiet square near Piazza Venezia
Accommodation vacant in town

1 or 2 bedroom flat in quiet square near Piazza Venezia

Camilluccia - lovely 1-bedroom flat with large terrace
Accommodation vacant in town

Camilluccia - lovely 1-bedroom flat with large terrace

AXA 3-bedroom flat with huge - Available: immediately
Accommodation vacant in town

AXA 3-bedroom flat with huge - Available: immediately

VIA DI SANTA MELANIA (Aventino)
Accommodation vacant in town

VIA DI SANTA MELANIA (Aventino)

Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - AVAILABLE
Accommodation vacant in town

Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - AVAILABLE

San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat
Accommodation vacant in town

San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat

Splendid villa immersed in the country!
Accommodation vacant in town

Splendid villa immersed in the country!

3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA
Accommodation vacant in town

3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA

Unique Property - Baths of Caracalla
Accommodation vacant in town

Unique Property - Baths of Caracalla

Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat
Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat

2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat
Accommodation vacant in town

2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat

Aventino - Incredible Penthouse!
Accommodation vacant in town

Aventino - Incredible Penthouse!