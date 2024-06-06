Seeking positive, highly motivated people with a passion for working with students aged 6 – 17. Various positions are available in June and July for our day camps in Rome and residential summer camps in Umbria. Preferred qualifications include: native English speaker, ESL teaching background, experience working and leading youth in a camp setting. If interested send CV to staff@alphabet-education.com
General Info
View on Map
Camp Counselor Positions for Summer
Viale delle Milizie, 38, 00192 Roma RM, Italy
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
University of Notre Dame in Rome seeks Residence Rector
Early Childhood Teacher - Marymount International School
Operations Manager in the Hospitality Sector