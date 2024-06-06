29.6 C
Camp Counselor Positions for Summer

Seeking positive, highly motivated people with a passion for working with students aged 6 – 17. Various positions are available in June and July for our day camps in Rome and residential summer camps in Umbria. Preferred qualifications include: native English speaker, ESL teaching background, experience working and leading youth in a camp setting. If interested send CV to staff@alphabet-education.com

Address Viale delle Milizie, 38, 00192 Roma RM, Italy
Email address staff@alphabet-education.com

