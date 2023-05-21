20.3 C
Rome (IT)
Sun, 21 May 2023
Italy's news in English
RCC 1920 x 116
RCC 1920 x 116
RCC 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Camp Counselor & Group Leader Positions for Summer
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Camp Counselor & Group Leader Positions for Summer

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Seeking positive, highly motivated people with a passion for working with students aged 6 – 17. Various positions are available in June and July for our day camp in Rome, residential programs in Italy, and group trips to Ireland. Preferred qualifications include: native English speaker, ESL teaching background, experience working and leading youth in a camp setting. If interested send CV to info@alphabetcamps.com

General Info

Address Viale delle Milizie, 38, 00195 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Camp Counselor & Group Leader Positions for Summer

Viale delle Milizie, 38, 00195 Roma RM, Italy

SHARE
Previous article Storm
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome https://www.wantedinrome.com
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
Aur 724x450
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
JCU 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AUR 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

JCU Front Office Assistant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Seeking Qualified Early Years Art Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Seeking Nanny/Housekeeper

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Caregiver at St George’s British International School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

One on One Support Assistant - Marymount International School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Chef with Knowledge of Spanish for Job Opportunity in Mexico City

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU N.U.in Italy Program Assistant Manager

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU N.U.in Italy Program Coordinator

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -