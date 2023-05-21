Seeking positive, highly motivated people with a passion for working with students aged 6 – 17. Various positions are available in June and July for our day camp in Rome, residential programs in Italy, and group trips to Ireland. Preferred qualifications include: native English speaker, ESL teaching background, experience working and leading youth in a camp setting. If interested send CV to info@alphabetcamps.com
Camp Counselor & Group Leader Positions for Summer
Viale delle Milizie, 38, 00195 Roma RM, Italy
