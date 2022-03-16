Alphabet International Camps is seeking positive, energetic camp counselors with a passion for working with kids aged 6 – 17. Candidates must be native English speakers and ideally have ESL teaching and camp experience. Positions are available from April to July. If interested send CV to info@alphabetcamps.com
General Info
Address Viale delle Milizie, 38, 00195 Roma RM, Italy
Email address info@alphabetcamps.com
View on Map
Camp Counsellors Needed
Viale delle Milizie, 38, 00195 Roma RM, Italy
