Brittanica Encyclopedia

Britannica Micropaedia Encyclopedia

Leather-bound, never used at all. The Brittanica dates back to 1994 or so but most of the information is still very relevant. There are also some additional year books. It consists of an index, a micropedia (basic encyclopedia texts on all the subjects listed in the index) plus a macropedia with long and detailed articles on themes. The Index references the reader to both. 38 volumes, about 1.8 kgs each. To be picked up from our home, south of Rome towards Ostia.

General Info

Price info €80
Email address a.muammar@libero.it
Image Gallery
1 of 3
Brittanica Encyclopedia - image 1
Brittanica Encyclopedia - image 1
Brittanica Encyclopedia - image 2
Brittanica Encyclopedia - image 2
Brittanica Encyclopedia - image 3
Brittanica Encyclopedia - image 3
Brittanica Encyclopedia - image 1
Brittanica Encyclopedia - image 2
Brittanica Encyclopedia - image 3
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69440
Previous article Aventino - Incredible Penthouse!
Next article 3 volumes Webster Dictionnary

RELATED ARTICLES

3 volumes Webster Dictionnary
Household sales

3 volumes Webster Dictionnary

IKEA desk MALM
Household sales

IKEA desk MALM

IKEA desk free
Household sales

IKEA desk free

Pair of English antique bedroom chairs
Household sales

Pair of English antique bedroom chairs

Furniture for sale!
Household sales

Furniture for sale!

Set of metal and glass side tables
Household sales

Set of metal and glass side tables

Blue couch, one year old & perfect condition
Household sales

Blue couch, one year old & perfect condition

Art Deco Pendant Lights
Household sales

Art Deco Pendant Lights

Vintage School Desk
Household sales

Vintage School Desk

Selling household furniture price negotiable
Household sales

Selling household furniture price negotiable

Moroccan rugs for sale
Household sales

Moroccan rugs for sale

Antique English Dictionary
Household sales

Antique English Dictionary

Grey Sleeper Couch for Sale
Household sales

Grey Sleeper Couch for Sale

Moving Sale—Furniture & Artwork
Household sales

Moving Sale—Furniture & Artwork

Large Moroccan Straw Basket
Household sales

Large Moroccan Straw Basket