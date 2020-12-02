British School Group Monteverde is now accepting applications for one part-time teacher to start courses in January. Basic requirements: TEFL qualified (min.CELTA), experienced (min 2 years), and EU citizens (or holding valid working papers). Fixed monthly salary, extra bonuses and training provided. Possibility of teaching some courses online according to updated Government's regulations. Send CV (with photo) and cover letter to: recruiting@britishschool.it. REF. MONTEVERDE