British School Group

British School Group Monteverde is now accepting applications for one part-time teacher to start courses in January. Basic requirements: TEFL qualified (min.CELTA), experienced (min 2 years), and EU citizens (or holding valid working papers). Fixed monthly salary, extra bonuses and training provided. Possibility of teaching some courses online according to updated Government's regulations. Send CV (with photo) and cover letter to: recruiting@britishschool.it. REF. MONTEVERDE

General Info

Address Via del Casaletto, 00151 Roma RM, Italia
Email address recruiting@britishschool.it

British School Group

Via del Casaletto, 00151 Roma RM, Italia
