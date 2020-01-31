British School Group

is now accepting applications for part-time and full-time teaching positions in Companies/Businesses and in some branches in Rome. Benefits include a competitive salary under a regular contract, induction and training, a supportive and professional environment. Minimum requirements: CELTA certificate , teaching experience of at least 2 years, valid work papers. Send CV (with photo) and cover letter to: recruiting@britishschool.it Please specify availability

General Info

Email address recruiting@britishschool.it

RELATED ARTICLES

Nanny from SOUTH OF ENGLAND
Jobs vacant

Nanny from SOUTH OF ENGLAND

Administrative, Organisational & Data Handling Assistant
Jobs vacant

Administrative, Organisational & Data Handling Assistant

Marketing & Sales Manager Tourism/Corporate
Jobs vacant

Marketing & Sales Manager Tourism/Corporate

KS1-KS2 teacher
Jobs vacant

KS1-KS2 teacher

English Instructors in zone Latina/Aprilia/Pomezia
Jobs vacant

English Instructors in zone Latina/Aprilia/Pomezia

Qualified English Teacher For Primary International School
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teacher For Primary International School

Assistant for Tour Operator wanted
Jobs vacant

Assistant for Tour Operator wanted

Tour operator seeking tour coordinator/manager for office
Jobs vacant

Tour operator seeking tour coordinator/manager for office

Senior Program Officer, Permanent Mission of Canada to the UN Food and Agriculture Agencies
Jobs vacant

Senior Program Officer, Permanent Mission of Canada to the UN Food and Agriculture Agencies

ENGLISH-SPEAKING TOURISM ASSISTANT/ GUIDE RELATIONS
Jobs vacant

ENGLISH-SPEAKING TOURISM ASSISTANT/ GUIDE RELATIONS

English-speaking Back Office Assistant
Jobs vacant

English-speaking Back Office Assistant

Qualified English Teacher
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teacher

Tour Leader English and/or German
Jobs vacant

Tour Leader English and/or German

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher immediate start for scholastic year 2019/2020
Jobs vacant

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher immediate start for scholastic year 2019/2020

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for immediate start in scholastic year 2019/20
Jobs vacant

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for immediate start in scholastic year 2019/20