British School Group

is now accepting applications for part-time and full-time teaching positions in Companies/Businesses and in some branches in Rome. Benefits include a competitive salary under a regular contract, induction and training, a supportive and professional environment. Minimum requirements: CELTA certificate , teaching experience of at least 2 years, valid work papers. Send CV (with photo) and cover letter to: recruiting@britishschool.it Please specify availability
