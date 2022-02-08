British School Fiumicino - DOS position

British School Group - FIUMICINO is now accepting applications for the Director of Studies position. The ideal candidate must have a comprehensive ESL teaching experience as well as a B2 level of Italian for good customer service and marketing purposes. The CELTA/TEFL or DELTA certificate is essential and a good knowledge of Office and Outlook is needed.

Main duties :

selecting, training and monitoring the teaching staff;

assessing the students’ level;

choosing the best learning path for clients while monitoring their progress;

finding didactic solutions for difficult cases;

coordinating the internal Admin staff.

The offer includes a regular full-time permanent contract, paid holidays and extra bonuses according to the school's performance.

We request valid work documents , the Green Pass and a short-term availability.

Please apply by sending us a cover letter and your Cv with photo to:

bsg@britishschool.it

General Info

Address Via della Scafa, 00054 Fiumicino RM, Italia
Email address bsg@britishschool.it
British School Fiumicino - DOS position

Via della Scafa, 00054 Fiumicino RM, Italia

