British School Fiumicino - DOS position
British School Group - FIUMICINO is now accepting applications for the Director of Studies position. The ideal candidate must have a comprehensive ESL teaching experience as well as a B2 level of Italian for good customer service and marketing purposes. The CELTA/TEFL or DELTA certificate is essential and a good knowledge of Office and Outlook is needed.
Main duties :
selecting, training and monitoring the teaching staff;
assessing the students’ level;
choosing the best learning path for clients while monitoring their progress;
finding didactic solutions for difficult cases;
coordinating the internal Admin staff.
The offer includes a regular full-time permanent contract, paid holidays and extra bonuses according to the school's performance.
We request valid work documents , the Green Pass and a short-term availability.
Please apply by sending us a cover letter and your Cv with photo to:
bsg@britishschool.it
General Info
Via della Scafa, 00054 Fiumicino RM, Italia