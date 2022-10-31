British School Eur. Teachers urgently wanted

The prestigious British school in Eur, with over 70 years experience, is looking for a Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2022/2023.

Teachers should be willing to teach all levels, ages, and be comfortable with evening shifts.

Celta, TEFL, TESOL, etc (only one) are needed.

Please send all CVs to direzionebseur@gmail.com

General Info

Address VIA RHODESIA 16
Email address direzionebseur@gmail.com

View on Map

British School Eur. Teachers urgently wanted

VIA RHODESIA 16

