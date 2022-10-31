British School Eur. Teachers urgently wanted
The prestigious British school in Eur, with over 70 years experience, is looking for a Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2022/2023.
Teachers should be willing to teach all levels, ages, and be comfortable with evening shifts.
Celta, TEFL, TESOL, etc (only one) are needed.
Please send all CVs to direzionebseur@gmail.com
General Info
Address VIA RHODESIA 16
Email address direzionebseur@gmail.com
View on Map
British School Eur. Teachers urgently wanted
VIA RHODESIA 16
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest news
Latest classifieds
Trinity School seeks a qualified, EXPERIENCED EFL teacher for children aged 3-5. Immediate start. Please send your CV to coordinators1@trinityschool.it. Previous applicants need...
Musical connection and wellness retreat in Tuscany, November 11-12-13
Connection and well-being through music, body, and voice BRIEF PRESENTATION (For more details, see: https://tinyurl.com/ENG-TeA-IInovember) A musical wellness retreat to re-ener...
2-bedroom remodeled flat with balcony
via Ottaviano - RENTING TO EXPATS/DIPLOMATS ONLY!!! We have a delightful remodeled apartment renting on the 5th and top floor of an elegant building just 3 blocks away from the Va...
English Mother Tongue Teacher required for Middle School "Paritaria" in EUR from December 2022. Twenty hours per week spread over 4 days. Experience with the preparation of KET &...