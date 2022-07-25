British School Corporate Services - DOS position

British School Group is now accepting applications for one Director of Studies for the corporate sector. The ideal candidate must have a comprehensive ESL teaching experience as well as a C1 level of Italian for good customer service and marketing purposes. The CELTA/TEFL or DELTA certificate is essential and a good knowledge of Office and Outlook is needed. A consistent teaching experience in companies is a preferential requirement.

Main duties :

teaching;

selecting, training and monitoring the teaching staff;

assessing the students’ level;

choosing the best learning path for clients while monitoring their progress;

finding didactic solutions for taylor-made courses;

coordinating the internal Admin staff;

solving didactic and organisational issues.

The offer includes a regular full-time permanent contract and paid holidays .

The candidate should start in September.

Please apply by sending us a cover letter and your Cv with photo to:

bsg@britishschool.it

General Info

Address Via Costantino Maes, 00162 Roma RM, Italia
Email address bsg@britishschool.it
Image Gallery
1 of 3
British School Corporate Services - DOS position - image 1
British School Corporate Services - DOS position - image 1
British School Corporate Services - DOS position - image 2
British School Corporate Services - DOS position - image 2
British School Corporate Services - DOS position - image 3
British School Corporate Services - DOS position - image 3
British School Corporate Services - DOS position - image 1
British School Corporate Services - DOS position - image 2
British School Corporate Services - DOS position - image 3

View on Map

British School Corporate Services - DOS position

Via Costantino Maes, 00162 Roma RM, Italia

RELATED ARTICLES

Seeking Admin Assistant (1 year Temporary Position)
Jobs vacant

Seeking Admin Assistant (1 year Temporary Position)

Qualified English Teachers
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teachers

Seeking English English mother tongue babysitter
Jobs vacant

Seeking English English mother tongue babysitter

English Nursery Teacher Wanted for trilingual school
Jobs vacant

English Nursery Teacher Wanted for trilingual school

Wonderwheretostay.com is looking for you - Check-in and Welcome Service
Jobs vacant

Wonderwheretostay.com is looking for you - Check-in and Welcome Service

Program Assistant - Embassy of Canada
Jobs vacant

Program Assistant - Embassy of Canada

PRESCHOOL ESL TEACHER
Jobs vacant

PRESCHOOL ESL TEACHER

English Mother Tongue Nursery School Teacher
Jobs vacant

English Mother Tongue Nursery School Teacher

Part-time Spanish Teacher for Middle School
Jobs vacant

Part-time Spanish Teacher for Middle School

IB PYP Teacher for 2022/2023
Jobs vacant

IB PYP Teacher for 2022/2023

Seeking Primary Teacher in Viterbo
Jobs vacant

Seeking Primary Teacher in Viterbo

Looking for a bilingual (English-Italian) Nurse
Jobs vacant

Looking for a bilingual (English-Italian) Nurse

Looking for live-in care-givers
Jobs vacant

Looking for live-in care-givers

Position of Teacher Coordinator
Jobs vacant

Position of Teacher Coordinator

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2022/2023
Jobs vacant

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2022/2023