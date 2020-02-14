British Embassy seeking temporary Pro Consul

The British Embassy in Rome is part of a world-wide network, representing British political, economic and consular interests overseas and is now looking for a temporary Pro Consul to manage and inspire the Consular team to deliver first class customer service, consular assistance and support to resident and visiting British Nationals.

To provide high quality Consular services to British Nationals in Italy in line with the standards set out in our publication “Support for British Nationals Abroad” and “Consular Strategy”. The role requires a dynamic, well organised person with a passion for customer service, strong communication and problem solving skills as well as an ability to work under pressure.

For further details on this vacancy and information on how to apply, please follow the link on the FCO Local Staff Vacancies Homepage.