Bilingual Translator/Editor/Ghostwriter

Long collaboration with journalists and professionals.I am available for translations, editing, revisions in both English and Italian. Also French and Spanish. Fast delivery also on weekends. Lessons

3298547940
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
