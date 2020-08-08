Bilingual Translator/Editor/Ghostwriter
Long collaboration with journalists and professionals.I am available for translations, editing, revisions in both English and Italian. Also French and Spanish. Fast delivery also on weekends. Lessons
3298547940
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Britannia International School of Rome- Primary School Teaching Position
Britannia International School of Rome is seeking qualified, experienced, English mother tongue Primary School Teacher. To apply please send your CV to: britanniainternational@ho...
Penthouse 400m2 renting in Aventino!
Via Aventina - We have an absolutely incredible penthouse renting just steps away from FAO! It is on the top two floors of a very elegant building with concierge service. It is a...
OSTIA - VIA DELLA PARANZELLA - VERY BRIGHT APARTMENT
OSTIA - VIA DELLA PARANZELLA - VERY BRIGHT APARTMENT - On the third floor of an elegant building in the center of Ostia, very bright apartment with a large balcony that runs almost...
Elegant furnished 2-bedroom flat in the heart of ROME!
We have a very elegant and unique apartment renting in a Nobel Building from the 1700s renting to referenced individuals only. The apartment is 230m2 and is completely furnished. N...