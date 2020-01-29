Bilingual: Translations/Lessons

Long experience as a translator/editor with journalists and professionals: English/Italian/English, also French and Spanish.

Translations of literary and technical texts. Fast delivery also on weekends. Lessons

3298547940

RELATED ARTICLES

Holistic massage for women
Services

Holistic massage for women

BilingualTranslator/Editor/Ghostwriter
Services

BilingualTranslator/Editor/Ghostwriter

Private Chef
Services Jobs wanted

Private Chef

Psychologist
Services

Psychologist

Intuitive Readings
Services

Intuitive Readings

Intuitive Coaching Sessions
Services

Intuitive Coaching Sessions

Your Olive Leaf Extract Products
Services

Your Olive Leaf Extract Products

Energy Healing Treatment
Services

Energy Healing Treatment

Translations from English / French.
Services

Translations from English / French.

Home staging house sitting
Services

Home staging house sitting

Counseling sessions
Services

Counseling sessions

Translation from Italian to English
Services

Translation from Italian to English

Translation from Italian to English
Services

Translation from Italian to English

Outcall massage therapist
Services

Outcall massage therapist

Make Up Artist/Truccatrice
Services

Make Up Artist/Truccatrice