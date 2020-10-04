Experienced English/Italian mother tongue woman is looking for a babysitting and/or tutoring job. I'm extremely patient and have excellent communication skills/know how with children. Being a mother of three grown ups raises my experience and competence.

If needed, I'll take your children to school and pick them up, as well as give assistance with their homework. Your kids are in trustworthy hands; care, attention and protection are fundamentals for me. Contact Patrizia tel. 349 6963998