Babysitter/Tutor

Experienced English/Italian mother tongue woman is looking for a babysitting and/or tutoring job. I'm extremely patient and have excellent communication skills/know how with children. I recommend that English be taught to young children since they are always very curious to learn, and it's a good idea to allow them to grow in an English speaking environment, in order to facilitate their language competence later on when attending school. Also, I'm a mother of three grown ups, with teaching experience, which raises my competence further.

If needed, I'll take your children to school and pick them up, as well as give assistance with their homework. Your kids are in trustworthy hands; care, attention and protection are fundamentals for me. Contact Patrizia tel. 349 6963998