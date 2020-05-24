Babysitter/Nanny- Fluent English & Italian
Hi! My name is Ruby.
I am a 28 year old, fun, very experienced babysitter/nanny.
I am originally Australian, however I grew up in Rome, Italy and lived in London for 10 years.
I am also experienced with babies.
References available.
