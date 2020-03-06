BABYSITTER AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY

Ex-pat experienced baby sitter and mom. Tourism company on hold due to cancellations. Available immediately. Available Skype interview. Flexible price. Minimum 15 hours weekly. Want to keep busy and help families in need. References from Roman clients. Lesley: l.pritikin@yahoo.com
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69688
Previous article Furnished Apartment for Sale in Morlupo

RELATED ARTICLES

Mother tongue English teachers wanted
Jobs vacant

Mother tongue English teachers wanted

English Language Teacher
Jobs vacant

English Language Teacher

Tour Operator Now Hiring
Jobs vacant

Tour Operator Now Hiring

TopBike Rental & Tours
Jobs vacant

TopBike Rental & Tours

Junior Business Developer – deutschsprachiger Markt
Jobs vacant

Junior Business Developer – deutschsprachiger Markt

UK INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL SEEKS EXPERIENCED PART TIME BURSAR
Jobs vacant

UK INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL SEEKS EXPERIENCED PART TIME BURSAR

Accademia Linguistica Trinity School
Jobs vacant

Accademia Linguistica Trinity School

English Teachers Needed
Jobs vacant

English Teachers Needed

Experienced English teacher
Jobs vacant

Experienced English teacher

Customer Service
Jobs vacant

Customer Service

British Embassy seeking temporary Pro Consul
Jobs vacant

British Embassy seeking temporary Pro Consul

The British Embassy in Rome is seeking Press & Events officer
Jobs vacant

The British Embassy in Rome is seeking Press & Events officer

The British Embassies to the Holy See seeking Events Officer
Jobs vacant

The British Embassies to the Holy See seeking Events Officer

British Council recruiting young learner teachers
Jobs vacant

British Council recruiting young learner teachers

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher immediate start for scholastic year 2019/2020
Jobs vacant

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher immediate start for scholastic year 2019/2020