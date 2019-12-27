Aventino - Incredible Penthouse!

Aventino - We have an absolutely Amazing Penthouse on two floors renting very close to FAO. It is on the top two floors of a residential building with concierge. It is approximately 400m2 large: 200m2 on each floor. It has a huge terrace off the living room, one off the study, and one off the master bedroom. Upstairs, there is another very large terrace. The elevator takes you directly into the aparment where you have a large living room, separate dining room, master suite with bedroom, study and bathroom, kitchen, guest bathroom. Then, upstairs there are another two double bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms and a single bedroom with bathroom. Renting semi-furnished to referenced individuals and companies. Monthly rent: €8500 + expenses. Available: March 1, 2020. For more information, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at Immobiliare Zanni Real Estate Agency - Cell Phone: +393474009753 (WhatsApp & WeChat) or send an email to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Agency Fee Separate.

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

General Info

Price info €8500
Address Viale Aventino, Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Image Gallery
1 of 8
Aventino - Incredible Penthouse! - image 1
Aventino - Incredible Penthouse! - image 1
Aventino - Incredible Penthouse! - image 2
Aventino - Incredible Penthouse! - image 2
Aventino - Incredible Penthouse! - image 3
Aventino - Incredible Penthouse! - image 3
Aventino - Incredible Penthouse! - image 4
Aventino - Incredible Penthouse! - image 4
Aventino - Incredible Penthouse! - image 5
Aventino - Incredible Penthouse! - image 5
Aventino - Incredible Penthouse! - image 6
Aventino - Incredible Penthouse! - image 6
Aventino - Incredible Penthouse! - image 7
Aventino - Incredible Penthouse! - image 7
Aventino - Incredible Penthouse! - image 8
Aventino - Incredible Penthouse! - image 8
Aventino - Incredible Penthouse! - image 1
Aventino - Incredible Penthouse! - image 2
Aventino - Incredible Penthouse! - image 3
Aventino - Incredible Penthouse! - image 4
Aventino - Incredible Penthouse! - image 5
Aventino - Incredible Penthouse! - image 6
Aventino - Incredible Penthouse! - image 7
Aventino - Incredible Penthouse! - image 8

View on Map

Aventino - Incredible Penthouse!

Viale Aventino, Roma RM, Italia

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
68949
Previous article Looking for apartments for expats!!
Next article Qualified English Teacher

RELATED ARTICLES

Looking for apartments for expats!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY
Accommodation vacant in town

Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY

Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace!
Accommodation vacant in town

Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace!

3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY.
Accommodation vacant in town

3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY.

2-BEDROOM LUXURY FLAT FACING COLOSSEUM! - AVAILABLE.
Accommodation vacant in town

2-BEDROOM LUXURY FLAT FACING COLOSSEUM! - AVAILABLE.

2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO
Accommodation vacant in town

2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO

1 or 2 bedroom flat in quiet square near Piazza Venezia
Accommodation vacant in town

1 or 2 bedroom flat in quiet square near Piazza Venezia

Camilluccia - lovely 1-bedroom flat with large terrace
Accommodation vacant in town

Camilluccia - lovely 1-bedroom flat with large terrace

Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace
Accommodation vacant in town

Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace

AXA 3-bedroom flat with huge - Available: immediately
Accommodation vacant in town

AXA 3-bedroom flat with huge - Available: immediately

VIA DI SANTA MELANIA (Aventino)
Accommodation vacant in town

VIA DI SANTA MELANIA (Aventino)

Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - AVAILABLE
Accommodation vacant in town

Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - AVAILABLE

San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat
Accommodation vacant in town

San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat

Splendid villa immersed in the country!
Accommodation vacant in town

Splendid villa immersed in the country!

3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA
Accommodation vacant in town

3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA