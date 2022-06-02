ASSISTANT to the ISU (Iowa State University) Rome Director

The Trip planner, Coordinator and Assistant to the ISU Rome Director (TCA) is a part time employee (20 h/week) and twelve months position. The TCA collaborates with the on-site Director in planning local, national and international trips, assists with student affairs and administrative matters related to the operations at ISU Rome.

Qualifications:

• Bachelor’s degree

• Prior experience in an Study Abroad Program preferred

• Good understanding of US higher education Proficiency (written/spoken) in English and Italian languages

• Strong presentation, written and verbal communication skills

• Demonstrated organizational skills and ability to work on multiple projects both independently and as part of a team including sensitivity to cultural differences

• Demonstrated ability to collaborate with local offices and departments in Rome and Italy.

• Immigration status permitting work in the EU (citizenship) or the ability to obtain a work visa in Italy

General Info

Price info 20h/week
Image Gallery
1 of 3
ASSISTANT to the ISU (Iowa State University) Rome Director - image 1
ASSISTANT to the ISU (Iowa State University) Rome Director - image 1
ASSISTANT to the ISU (Iowa State University) Rome Director - image 2
ASSISTANT to the ISU (Iowa State University) Rome Director - image 2
ASSISTANT to the ISU (Iowa State University) Rome Director - image 3
ASSISTANT to the ISU (Iowa State University) Rome Director - image 3
ASSISTANT to the ISU (Iowa State University) Rome Director - image 1
ASSISTANT to the ISU (Iowa State University) Rome Director - image 2
ASSISTANT to the ISU (Iowa State University) Rome Director - image 3

RELATED ARTICLES

Accent - Partnership & Development Coordinator
Jobs vacant

Accent - Partnership & Development Coordinator

Summer Campy Manager
Jobs vacant

Summer Campy Manager

Seeking Learning Support Teacher
Jobs vacant

Seeking Learning Support Teacher

English Speaking Office Assistant
Jobs vacant

English Speaking Office Assistant

Boutique tour operator in Rome
Jobs vacant

Boutique tour operator in Rome

One on One Support Assistant - Marymount International School
Jobs vacant

One on One Support Assistant - Marymount International School

Teacher Assistant Elementary School - Marymount International School Rome
Jobs vacant

Teacher Assistant Elementary School - Marymount International School Rome

Qualified English Teachers Needed
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teachers Needed

Kids&Us Trastevere is looking for English teachers
Jobs vacant

Kids&Us Trastevere is looking for English teachers

Office Assistant in Travel Agency
Jobs vacant

Office Assistant in Travel Agency

CERTIFIED ENGLISH TEACHERS
Jobs vacant

CERTIFIED ENGLISH TEACHERS

Agenzia visti Admin Office Assistant
Jobs vacant

Agenzia visti Admin Office Assistant

Tour Leader English and/or German
Jobs vacant

Tour Leader English and/or German

EFL TEACHERS NEEDED!
Jobs vacant

EFL TEACHERS NEEDED!

EYFS teacher
Jobs vacant

EYFS teacher