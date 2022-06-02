ASSISTANT to the ISU (Iowa State University) Rome Director

The Trip planner, Coordinator and Assistant to the ISU Rome Director (TCA) is a part time employee (20 h/week) and twelve months position. The TCA collaborates with the on-site Director in planning local, national and international trips, assists with student affairs and administrative matters related to the operations at ISU Rome.

Qualifications:

• Bachelor’s degree

• Prior experience in an Study Abroad Program preferred

• Good understanding of US higher education Proficiency (written/spoken) in English and Italian languages

• Strong presentation, written and verbal communication skills

• Demonstrated organizational skills and ability to work on multiple projects both independently and as part of a team including sensitivity to cultural differences

• Demonstrated ability to collaborate with local offices and departments in Rome and Italy.

• Immigration status permitting work in the EU (citizenship) or the ability to obtain a work visa in Italy