Assistant Director Of Studies

The British School Group is now selecting an Assistant Director Of Studies to be employed in Rome. The ideal candidate will be trained this academic year on the Bsg Syllabus and school Management in a view of being promoted as Director of Studies next year.

The main skills and qualifications include:

- Problem solving

- Flexibility

- Ability to use the Italian language (min. B2 level) effectively for the purpose of good public relations.

-CELTA/DELTA or equivalent studies/experience.

-Relevant English Language teaching experience at all levels and in all age groups.

-Ease of use of IWB, Outlook, Word and Excel

Please send your cover letter and cv with photo to: bsg@britishschool.it

General Info

Address Via Costantino Maes, 50, 00162 Roma RM, Italia
Email address bsg@britishschool.it

