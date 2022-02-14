Ashiatsu barefoot massage

Prati district, face vatican museums, book for appointment, francesca, mask required

3337441093

General Info

Price info 50
Address Via Andrea Doria, 00192 Roma RM, Italia
Email address a.172@hotmail.it

View on Map

Ashiatsu barefoot massage

Via Andrea Doria, 00192 Roma RM, Italia

RELATED ARTICLES

Childrens Ballet Class in English!
Health and Fitness

Childrens Ballet Class in English!

MASSAGES for tourists.
Health and Fitness

MASSAGES for tourists.

Selling Indoor Speed Bike
Health and Fitness Household sales

Selling Indoor Speed Bike

Toorx brx90 exercise bike
Health and Fitness Household sales

Toorx brx90 exercise bike

Online Therapy
Health and Fitness

Online Therapy

Licensed terapist, specialist for chronic pain in the spine, medical massage
Health and Fitness

Licensed terapist, specialist for chronic pain in the spine, medical massage

Massage Therapy using Reflexology and Trigger Point
Health and Fitness

Massage Therapy using Reflexology and Trigger Point

Free Monday Meditation Circle with Beatrice Carafa
Health and Fitness

Free Monday Meditation Circle with Beatrice Carafa

Personal Trainer
Health and Fitness

Personal Trainer

American psychologist
Health and Fitness

American psychologist

Giving Birth ~ A Guided Tour
Health and Fitness

Giving Birth ~ A Guided Tour

Ballet-Inspired Fitness Classes in the Park
Health and Fitness

Ballet-Inspired Fitness Classes in the Park

Virtual Kung fu / Tai Chi / Meditation
Health and Fitness

Virtual Kung fu / Tai Chi / Meditation

Psychological sessions
Health and Fitness

Psychological sessions

Psychoanalysis in Rome
Health and Fitness

Psychoanalysis in Rome