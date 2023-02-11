14.2 C
Rome (IT)
Sun, 12 February 2023
Italy's news in English
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. American Student living in Rome looking for part time work
Classifieds Jobs wanted

American Student living in Rome looking for part time work

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Hello!

I’m an American living here in Rome working on a doctorate. I’m looking for just some part time work here in Rome while researching.

I’m experienced in different kinds of work over the years as I’ve studied. I am obviously a native English speaker.

I absolutely love dogs and would love to walk or help with your furry family member. I do great with tutoring as I love helping to support students and have interests in just about any subject. I can help tutor in English one on one. I have experience editing and reviewing someone’s English.

I’d love to talk about whatever it is you need.

SHARE
Previous article Therapy Massage Studio
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome https://www.wantedinrome.com
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
Paideia 724x450
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Ambrit 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Paideia 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs wanted

Looking for job opportunities

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Computer Science Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Bi-Lingual English Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Airbnb Property Manager

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted Lessons Accommodation vacant in town Jobs vacant Schools and colleges

Cercasi famiglie ospitanti per studenti statunitensi

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

British female, 50 years, fluent Italian seeks part time office work - Rome, Latina, Aprilia

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

CELTA qualified teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

British Nanny/Personal Assistant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -