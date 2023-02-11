American Student living in Rome looking for part time work

Hello!

I’m an American living here in Rome working on a doctorate. I’m looking for just some part time work here in Rome while researching.

I’m experienced in different kinds of work over the years as I’ve studied. I am obviously a native English speaker.

I absolutely love dogs and would love to walk or help with your furry family member. I do great with tutoring as I love helping to support students and have interests in just about any subject. I can help tutor in English one on one. I have experience editing and reviewing someone’s English.

I’d love to talk about whatever it is you need.