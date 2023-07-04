Administrative Assistant - Marymount International School Rome

Marymount International School Rome invites applications from those interested in the full-time role of Administrative Assistant.
The successful candidate will be fluent in spoken and written English, well-organized with excellent time management skills, able to act without guidance, and have exceptional interpersonal skills.
This role is initially offered on a fixed-term basis from August 2023 to June 2024, with the possibility of transformation to a permanent contract thereafter.
Interested candidates, who are fluent in English, are invited to contact recruitment@marymountrome.com to request a copy of the Recruitment Form; this is a requirement from all candidates, CVs alone will not be considered.
We reserve the right to close this vacancy early.
Apply by: 14 July 2023
Start date: August 2023
