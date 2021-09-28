Accademia Linguistica Trinity School

an established language school is urgently recruiting qualified native English speaking EFL teachers and/or Math teacher(native English speaker) for SAT lessons for part time/full time courses in company, in-school and online. Open availability preferred including Saturdays. Please send your CV to coordinators1@trinityschool.it. Immediate start.

General Info

Email address coordinators1@trinityschool.it

