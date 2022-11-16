19.6 C
Classifieds IT, computers

3D modeler and CAD designer Junior looking for job or cooperation in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

49yo male foreigner based in Rome with all documents in order here looking for a job or cooperation as a generalist 3D modeler and CAD designer Junior figure. I have basic knowledge of AutoCAD, 3ds Max, Maxon Cinema 4D, Siemens Solid Edge. In the attached images there is some example of my works with FreeCAD, visualization with CADRays of OpenCascade. Do not hesitate to contact me for more information. Feel free to drop me a line as SMS at 328.21.36.478. Thanks.

