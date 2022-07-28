3-bedroom penthouse with terrace

Collina Fleming - via Bartolomeo Gosio - Just across the bridge from Parioli at the beginning of Corso di Francia, we have a very elegant penthouse for rent. It's on the 3rd and top floor of a residential building in a very quiet area of Collina Fleming, just steps away from Ponte Milvio. The building is also close to a daily market and lots of shops and restaurants. The apartment is 171m2 made up of a double living area with fireplace and large balcony, large eat-in kitchen with balcony, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms + 1 half bathroom in kitchen, and 25m2 terrace on the floor above accessible through an internal staircase. The property has the kitchen fully furnished and the furniture in the photos can remain or be removed. There is a nice parquet floor in the entire property. Independent heating and A/C in all rooms. Available in September 2022. Monthly rent: €2800 + €220 condominium. For more information and or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at Immobiliare Zanni +393474009753 or via email: info@immobiliarezanni.com Finder's Fee Applied Separately

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

General Info

Price info €2800
Address Via Bartolomeo Gosio, 00191 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
View on Map

3-bedroom penthouse with terrace

Via Bartolomeo Gosio, 00191 Roma RM, Italia

